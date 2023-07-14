Radio DJ’s apartment broken into, apparently more than once by strange man

RADIO DJ Emely Poon found herself in a scary predicament after discovering an intruder in her home.

Emely had returned from Chiang Mai, Thailand at 9.30 am to find a man clad in a red shirt and short pants making himself at home with the television on, exiting her kitchen.

The young woman said in a Facebook post that the intruder had climbed into her residence located in Kajang.

“He told me that he had successfully snuck into my place four times in the past two months.

“He usually gets in when I work the morning shifts and leaves before I return,“ the radio DJ said.

What is even more alarming for the radio personality is finding out from her neighbours assuming the strange man was her boyfriend after seeing him a few times.

“I think he showered at your place. I always see him when I’m out for work around 6:30 am. He also acts suspiciously at the car park,“ read the screenshot of the message in another Facebook post.

She also said that the building management was of no help despite the close proximity near her unit.

“The management only managed to show up five minutes after I yelled for help,“ she added.