Raya for some, road rage for others

THIS year’s Raya season has seen many families reuniting after years of being apart, and enjoying the festivities.

However, there have been a few Malaysians who have had to endure the inherent silliness that tends to come out from other road users which seems to have amplified this year.

Over the past week, the Internet has been inundated with numerous videos of errant Malaysian road users showing their true colours.

The most notable was the April 30 incident caused by a luxury vehicle that attempted to cut a long queue on the highway by using the emergency lane, which was stopped by another road user who drove in between the emergency lane and the far left lane.

This caused the white Toyota Alphard to drive erratically afterwards, endangering not just the initial driver (who recorded everything on a dashcam), but also other road users.

The video can be watched here.