Raya for some, road rage for others

THIS year’s Raya season has seen many families reuniting after years of being apart, and enjoying the festivities.
However, there have been a few Malaysians who have had to endure the inherent silliness that tends to come out from other road users which seems to have amplified this year.
Over the past week, the Internet has been inundated with numerous videos of errant Malaysian road users showing their true colours.
The most notable was the April 30 incident caused by a luxury vehicle that attempted to cut a long queue on the highway by using the emergency lane, which was stopped by another road user who drove in between the emergency lane and the far left lane.
This caused the white Toyota Alphard to drive erratically afterwards, endangering not just the initial driver (who recorded everything on a dashcam), but also other road users.
The video can be watched here.
The driver, who had 56 previous unsettled summons, was remanded by the police on May 2.
In a more recent incident of road rage on May 3, another driver of a luxury vehicle had cut a queue in Ipoh.
Due to the video not having audio, it’s safe to assume the car with the dashcam had honked at the luxury vehicle, as the driver is seen getting out and staring at the car, before getting back into his vehicle.
The videos can be watched here.
In all likelihood, the situation didn’t escalate due to the road bully spotting the dashcam in the car.
As the Raya week comes to an end, and everyone begins the return leg of their balik kampung trips, it is advisable to follow road laws and practice safe driving ethics.