Reckless delivery driver’s accident sparks road safety debate

WITH the rise of gig economy, more and more Malaysians are shifting towards working as delivery riders due to the increased pay margin compared to regular jobs.

However, due to the fact that the cumulative salary these riders make depends on how many deliveries they can squeeze into each day, these riders tend to speed and behave recklessly on the road, all in the name of saving time.

These riders blatantly put their lives (and the lives of others) on the line just to hit delivery quotas by breaking as many road safety laws as possible, as can be seen in a recent series of dashcam videos that went viral on Sept 5 (viewer discretion is advised).

In the two videos, posted by Nizam Haji Darimi on Facebook, the usual Kuala Lumpur rush hour traffic can be seen.