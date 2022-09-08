Reckless delivery driver’s accident sparks road safety debate

WITH the rise of gig economy, more and more Malaysians are shifting towards working as delivery riders due to the increased pay margin compared to regular jobs.
However, due to the fact that the cumulative salary these riders make depends on how many deliveries they can squeeze into each day, these riders tend to speed and behave recklessly on the road, all in the name of saving time.
These riders blatantly put their lives (and the lives of others) on the line just to hit delivery quotas by breaking as many road safety laws as possible, as can be seen in a recent series of dashcam videos that went viral on Sept 5 (viewer discretion is advised).
In the two videos, posted by Nizam Haji Darimi on Facebook, the usual Kuala Lumpur rush hour traffic can be seen.
Out of nowhere, a Grab rider speeds past the line of cars, on the opposing lanes, against traffic. A little ahead, a red Honda Civic is seen inching across a box junction (legally and slowly) from the left into the other side.
There was no way to for the Honda Civic driver to see past the white MPV in front of the dashcam driver’s car, and due to the speed the Grab rider is going, the rider doesn’t see the Honda Civic either and crashes into it.
One way or another, the Honda Civic driver is not in the wrong, and it just shows no matter how careful Malaysian drivers can be, lawbreakers will still exist to potentially ruin their day due to lack of enforcement of existing traffic laws.