Reckless young man disrespects grave site and shrine in Hong Kong

SOCIAL MEDIA is a great way for people to feel connected to one another but of course there is a dark side to it being for one, a platform for attention seekers creating all kinds of content, no matter how offensive, in order to gain traction online or better known as clout.
A video posted on Facebook group on9仔女同盟會 (on9限定) 3.0, showed a young man disrespecting the dead at a grave site and a memorial shrine.
Located in Hong Kong, the man first went to a grave site in a forest-like area and started spouting out vulgarities and even dared to touch the things put on that grave site.
“Go die,” the man said after approaching the grave site.
In another video, the man came across a memorial shrine placed at the side of the road and also sputtered insults, mocking the small devotional statues placed in the shrine.
“I only trust Jesus, I don’t trust rubbish!” he exclaimed.
Not only that, he took out an old man’s picture, believed to be the deceased and also ridiculed the deceased old man and told him to remain there with the Gods, before putting the picture frame back at a different spot he took it from.
It is uncertain why he made those random offensive videos, however, it is a reminder for everyone to always remain respectful towards different cultures and religions no matter which part of the world they are from.
In the comments section, netizens have also added a couple more videos of the same young man pulling off strange stunts in public such as randomly kissing a wall and randomly harassing some movie-goers at a cinema.
Netizens warned the foolhardy young man of his actions having consequences after disrespecting the dead.