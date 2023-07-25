Reckless young man disrespects grave site and shrine in Hong Kong

SOCIAL MEDIA is a great way for people to feel connected to one another but of course there is a dark side to it being for one, a platform for attention seekers creating all kinds of content, no matter how offensive, in order to gain traction online or better known as clout.

A video posted on Facebook group on9仔女同盟會 (on9限定) 3.0, showed a young man disrespecting the dead at a grave site and a memorial shrine.

Located in Hong Kong, the man first went to a grave site in a forest-like area and started spouting out vulgarities and even dared to touch the things put on that grave site.

“Go die,” the man said after approaching the grave site.