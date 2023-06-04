Religious leader condemned for saying non-halal food shouldn’t be under Menu Rahmah

THE MENU RAHMAH initiative implemented under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s governance has been a great addition to the nation for many Malaysians to get affordable meals at various eateries.

Recently, several non-halal restaurants have joined the initiative, offering affordable items for non-Muslim customers; however, it had received criticism from the chief of the Wanita Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (ISMA) Shazamawati Zam Hashari.

“Non-halal food should not be listed under the Menu Rahmah initiative implemented by the government.

“It is following the word Rahmah that comes from the verses of the al-Quran and such foods do not comply with the characteristics of Islam in itself,” TV Pertiwi said in their Twitter post, according to Shazamawati’s words.

Netizens vehemently disagreed with her post, believing that the Menu Rahmah initiative should be open to all Malaysians. Some even pointed out that the word Rahmah does not have any religious connotation to it.

“Does this concept exist in Islam whereby an Arabic word cannot be used by a non-Muslim? How stupid can you get? Language is a tool to communicate between human beings and not exclusive to any religion,” a netizen said.

“How are non-Muslims supposed to feel united with other Muslims in this country if you want to argue about a word?” a netizen commented.

“It is a good thing non-Muslims know what is Rahmah. Back to basics, doesn’t matter if it is Menu Rahmah or TIMAH branded drinks, if it is non-halal then don’t eat or drink it. Let the non-Muslims consume it. There is no need to make this a big issue,” another netizen pointed out.