Remy Ishak wins Best Supporting Actor for Sangkar

Actor Remy Ishak, 39, won the best supporting actor for his role in the mixed-martial arts action film Sangkar at the 31st Malaysian Film Festival (FFM31) over the weekend.

The actor expressed his excitement over finally getting to bag an award and mentioned how this was his fourth year of being nominated alongside all the other talented actors at the FFM.

Remy’s prior nominations were for best actor in FFM23 for Revolusi KL Drift 2, best actor in FFM24 for Nur Kasih The Movie and finally in FFM30 for the movie Pulang.

The award-winning actor also said this win was special to him, as Sangkar gave him a lot of good memories personally, and he had been waiting for the day he would receive an award at the FFM.

More than 1,300 people attended the two-hour award show which was hosted by Awal Ashaari and Sharifah Shahirah, and was telecasted live on TV2 and streamed on Finas Malaysia’s YouTube channel.