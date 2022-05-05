Report: Outcry in Shanghai as person declared dead and put in body bag found to be alive

SIX people are under investigation in Shanghai after an elderly nursing home resident was mistakenly declared dead, put in a body bag and taken by coroners to a waiting van before mortuary workers noticed the resident was still alive, The Guardian reports.

According to media reports, the incident occurred on May 1, 2022.

The incident was filmed by onlookers and went viral on social media, sparking a furious backlash in the city which has been under a gruelling lockdown for five weeks.

It also prompted concerns over the city’s overwhelmed medical system.

In the footage, workers wearing protective clothing are seen pulling a body bag out of the mortuary van onto a trolley. They look inside the bag before realizing the person inside is alive.

“Alive! Did you see that? Alive!” one reportedly said.

“Do not cover him again!” another said.

State media said the patient had been transferred to hospital and was receiving treatment.