Reportedly jumping the queue, M’sian starts a fight at a Penang voting centre

WE have recently concluded our State Polls (PRN 15), and we can all agree that, for the most part, things went fairly smoothly. But in some places, things did not seem to have gone as planned.

Before voting could officially start, a verbal altercation between an old man and another voter who had been waiting in line for more than an hour took place, according to China Press.

A Chinese publication claims that the confrontation took place at SK Padang Tembak, a voting location in Penang.

The older gentleman, who arrived at 7:45am and was dressed in an orange polo t-shirt, allegedly skipped ahead of the queue as he didn’t want to wait at the back.

Subsequently, although he and the others had been waiting since six in the morning, a voter in a grey t-shirt approached him and accused him of cutting the queue.

The old man excused himself by saying that his feet hurt, but he didn’t even apologise or say he was going to get back in line.

Uncertainty surrounds how this altercation ended at the end of the video, although a police officer can be seen intervening and attempting to defuse the situation.

