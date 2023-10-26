Resilient burger seller with disabilities gains viral support

In a heartwarming turn of events, an inspiring burger seller with a disability has captured the attention of social media users.

A video showcasing her culinary skills, posted by KL Foodie, has gone viral, amassing an impressive two million views and 98,000 likes within four days.

The star of this viral video is Eerah, a 29-year-old woman who has overcome various challenges in her life and emerged as a resilient entrepreneur.

The two-minute video showcases Eerah preparing her renowned “Burger Kahwin Special” at her stall, Eerah Burger, located on Jalan Warisan Megah ⅕, Kota Warisan in Sepang.

Her signature dish, the “Burger Kahwin Special,” combines chicken, beef, eggs, and cheese, creating a mouthwatering delight.

Eerah’s journey extends beyond her burger success. During this year’s Ramadan, she expanded her offerings to include caramel pudding and “roti john.”

What resonated deeply with social media users is Eerah’s indomitable spirit and her refusal to let her physical disability define her.

Commenters on Facebook showered her with praise and support, with one user commending her cooking skills and wishing her an easy path ahead.

Eerah’s burger stall operates from 6 pm to midnight, except on Saturdays, providing the community with delicious food while exemplifying the power of determination and resilience.