Resort owner forgives SPM candidates who left negative reviews

FOR Malaysian teens born in 2004, they had their SPM Bahasa Malaysia listening test on Monday (Feb 21). During the test, a Pulau Tioman-based resort named Salang Sayang was mentioned as a holiday destination.
The question read: “Iman’s family went on holiday to Pulau Tioman and stayed at Salang Sayang Resort”, but unfortunately, a lot of students had a hard time making out what the listening test recording said, mishearing it variously as Salam Dayang, Salam Layang, and even Sembayang Resort.
This caused them to lose some marks due to the wrong pronounciation.
The unsatisfied candidates soon took their frustrations to the internet and bombarded the resort with bad reviews, blaming it for the trouble.
Even though many netizens criticised the students for being immature once the story broke, the owner of the resort, 28-year-old Nadiah Tuan Rozaimon Azam, turned out to be amused by the whole situation instead of being offended.
Nadiah said that she wasn’t bothered by the bad reviews, and understood the aggravation the students must have felt during the exam.
Even so, she was able to see the bright side of the situation because it led to her resort eventually becoming viral. The owner even added that she might even put up a promotion package for the SPM candidates to thank them for their ‘help’.
By now, all of the SPM-related negative reviews for the resort have been removed, and thankfully, the owner was an optimistic and cool-headed gal.