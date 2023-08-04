Restaurant dishwasher arrives at workplace in Bentley, says she works due to boredom

SOMETIMES in life, people can surprise you in a lot of ways so it is best not to judge a book by its cover.

A dishwasher woman has taken the Internet by storm as she arrives to work at a restaurant located in Sichuan Province, China, in a luxury car.



According to a report by China Times, the woman’s daughter picks her up and drops her off at her workplace in her Bentley car. It is reported that the woman comes from a wealthy family and wants to work to ease her boredom of being cooped up at home.

Despite the laborious nature of her line of work, the woman added that she feels “uncomfortable” if she does goes a day without working at the restaurant.

In a short clip posted on Chinese social media platform, Weibo, the woman, stepping out of the Bentley car wearing her work attire complete with an apron and rubber boots, looks eager to start her shift of washing dishes and cleaning up the restaurant.

The dishwasher’s daughter had initially disagreed with her mother working such an arduous job at the restaurant but eventually supported her dream in “experiencing life” and decided to help out by picking her up and dropping her off at her workplace, Oriental Daily reports.

Netizens admired the woman’s desire to work and commended her ability to work in a labour intensive line despite having abundant resources to live a comfortable life without working.

“I can understand why she does this. My uncle goes to work and is almost 70 years old and has more than enough money to live off,” a netizen said.

“Her mentality towards working hard is really good,” a netizen praised.

“This is how rich people spend their time experiencing life,” a netizen pointed out jokingly.