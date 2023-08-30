Restaurant employee allegedly pulls down child’s pants to check if he was circumcised

LAST week, a couple reported a restaurant employee to the authorities after he allegedly pulled down the trousers of their underage son.

According to the Facebook post, the inappropriate conduct had gone down during the son’s visit to the restaurant toilet.

“Straight after school, we went to this restaurant. My son wanted to use the restroom and when he returned to the table, he was in tears,” shared the parents.

When the parents inquired the boy what had transpired, he stopped eating and remained silent.

The child eventually spoke up when they got to the car.

The boy revealed that when he went to the loo, a restaurant employee had yanked his pants down along with the remark, “I want to see if you’ve been circumcised or not.”

Upon hearing that, the boy’s parents rushed out of the vehicle to confront the restaurant employee who acted like nothing was wrong.

“The manager expressed his regret to what had happened. We initially considered holding off reporting this to the police out of respect to the man’s livelihood. But in the end, we concluded that a police complaint was required,” explained the parents, adding that small children wouldn’t lie about such incidents.

The distraught parents warned the public, particularly to parents of young kids, to be cautious and not allow their children to use public facilities unattended.

We hope the parents receive justice for what happened to their son and commend them for confronting the suspect immediately. After all, such matters should never be taken lightly.