Restaurant goes viral for its unhygienic food prep methods

AFTER how a restaurant in Bangsar drew widespread condemnation a few years after footage of its workers washing plates and utensils in potholes filled with dirty water went viral, one would imagine restaurant operators and staff would have wisened up.

That is not the case.

In a series of TikTok videos posted by user @roziarba877 – which have since been deleted – Internet users were once again left gagging over the behind-the-scenes look at a popular steak house in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.

Saved and re-uploaded on Twitter by user @antaintiom, the four videos showed the restaurant’s staff hand-scooping water from a pail into a wok, while cooked chicken chops were ‘arranged’ along the bare kitchen top and stoves without even any covering, plates being washed in murky water, and one staff mashing what was presumably potatoes using a bottle.