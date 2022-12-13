Restaurant owner brings Muslim staff to church funeral

MALAYSIA as a multicultural nation provides many opportunities for many to explore different cultural and religious practices of other races.

Sin Chew reported that Penang restaurant owner Ahmad Basri, 56, brought his Muslim staff to attend his old friend’s funeral at a church not only as a learning opportunity but to promote respect and understanding towards different races and religions.

“I want to promote mutual respect and unity among all races, and not to draw a line just because of our differences,” he clarified.

Basri’s staff mainly comprising of women, came dressed in plain black clothing to pay their respects to the deceased.

The restaurant owner added that he has also attended another friend’s funeral from a different religion. He and his staff previously attended one of his other late friend’s Taoist funeral.

“They were willing the funeral and even accompanied the family members folding joss papers,” he said.

When it comes to criticism, Basri said that he has yet to receive any criticisms for his actions however he is open to critics just so he can educate them.

“Criticism? Not yet but I welcome them. I welcome criticism because it gives me the opportunity to educate the people who criticize me,” he added.

He also said that he advises his employees to follow the appropriate dress code, not to be noisy and express their condolences to the departed ones’ family members.