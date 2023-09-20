Restaurant receives five star review thanks to pretty employee

IT is no secret that being attractive has its “perks”. After all, research had shown that good looking people tend to receive favourable treatment.

A restaurant in Batu Pahat recently received a five star review thanks to their pretty employee.

The eatery shared the review on their Facebook page, with the added remark that having an attractive employee can be a “plus” for their establishment.

The added irony was that the person who left the review had not even dined at the restaurant. He left the review, having passed the establishment for a whole week.

“(I have not) eaten here before, but the waitress sitting at the counter is very cute and pretty. (I) have passed by the restaurant for a week, she has been pretty for a week,” the review wrote.

Netizens jokingly commented that they were “suddenly craving burgers”. Some of them also “encouraged” the reviewer to approach the staff member and speak to her.

What are your thoughts? Would you leave a generous review because of an attractive employee despite not dining? Let us know in the comments.