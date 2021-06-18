Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres from space

The new fifth season of Rick and Morty premieres on June 21, and will feature a mind-bending event with lots of surprises, fun moments and celebrations. The worldwide celebration kicks off with the Global Rick and Morty Day on June 20, and things are going to get bigger from here on out.

For the first time ever, Adult Swim will premiere the first episode of Rick and Morty season 5 from space, by launching Rick’s Space Cruiser 150,000ft (45,720m) into the atmosphere!

Fans around the world can Go Rick Yourself (#GoRickYourself), and become part of the series by creating a personalised Rick and Morty avatar to commemorate the new season.