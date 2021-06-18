Rick and Morty Season 5 premieres from space

The new fifth season of Rick and Morty premieres on June 21, and will feature a mind-bending event with lots of surprises, fun moments and celebrations. The worldwide celebration kicks off with the Global Rick and Morty Day on June 20, and things are going to get bigger from here on out.
For the first time ever, Adult Swim will premiere the first episode of Rick and Morty season 5 from space, by launching Rick’s Space Cruiser 150,000ft (45,720m) into the atmosphere!
Fans around the world can Go Rick Yourself (#GoRickYourself), and become part of the series by creating a personalised Rick and Morty avatar to commemorate the new season.
On the Go Rick Yourself website, fans can customise their avatars by choosing their skin colour, body type, head shape, hairstyle, background and more.
Once done with the selections, fans can share a picture of their avatar on social media or download the image to keep for memories.
Even the show’s creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland joined in the fun, and made avatars of themselves. They both shared the images on their respective Instagram accounts to encourage fans to enjoy designing their own avatars.
Harmon also teased in the caption: “In the meantime, you can sate your craves with LOKI which dropped [on June 9] (congrats @fakemichaelwaldron) because when the showrunner was our sandwich runner, I’m certain he was skimming petty cash and multiverse ideas.”
Rick and Morty is the multi-Emmy Award-winning half-hour comedy series starring a sociopathic genius scientist, Rick, who drags his timid grandson, Morty, on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Their adventures often involve other family members such as Rick’s daughter Beth, her husband Jerry and her daughter Summer.
In season 5, the whole family is on the run again when they’re being hunted across the galaxies once again. This time, they are facing new threats alongside their already crazy adventures.