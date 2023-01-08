Rising inflation or just stingy; RM 34 soup with 4 small slices of fish

NOT too long ago, a Singaporean took to the Facebook Group Complaint Singapore to vent his frustrations at the drop-in standard of a local ‘kopitiam’ and its ridiculous price for their fish soup.

Lim started off the post expressing that he bought a Red King Grouper Fish soup for takeout at a ‘kopitiam’ in Sengkang, Singapore.

Apparently, he was charged SGD 9.80 or approximately RM 34 in total (SGD9.50 for the soup, SGD0.30 for the takeaway box).

To his utter disappointment, when he got home he was appalled to realise he had only a measly amount of fish (approximately 3.5 to 4 small slices)

He continued, saying, “This is a broad daylight robbery! I wouldn’t ever go back to one of their stores. Since they began adding more and more locations, the quality has declined, and the fish soup is simply not what it once was.”

The Singaporean did not hold back when posting images of the food, which had a depressing appearance.

As for the price of the soup, several commentators agreed with Lim that it was too expensive and complimented him for speaking up and looking out for others.

Many people suggested that this might be the cause of inflation as prices would rise even further the next year in Singapore. GST will be increased from 8 per cent to 9 per cent.

Lim also left a comment on his own post to inform readers that the ‘kopitiam’ management has contacted him and is offering him a refund because the soup should have come with five fish slices.

Even so, Lim believes that the price of the soup is exorbitant.

What do you think? Would you rather pay RM 34 or SGD 9.80 for five slices of fish soup?