On March 2, Ji Soo who stars in River Where the Moon Rises was called out by a netizen for being a bully in school.

The netizen claims that they’re the former classmate of Ji Soo at Seorabeol Middle School and alleged that the actor was a big school bully and a juvenile delinquent.

The bullying was reportedly said to have taken place between 2006 and 2008. In school, Ji Soo has beaten up and stolen from schoolmates, even cursing at the parents of other students.

“When food such as kimchee radish or cherry tomatoes were served for lunch, they would target other students, flinging the food using their spoons or throwing the food. I can still remember vividly how they laughed among themselves after they see the food hit my face or clothes. I can still see your eye-smile like how you show on screen now,” the victim wrote online.

“I couldn’t go anywhere except the classroom where the students who were experiencing the same thing as me went. Not the hallway, bathroom, or the cafeteria. When I ran into him in the stairwell, I would be driven into a corner and have to hear his abusive language... I was so scared to be near them. In 9th grade, my friend and I would eat our cup ramyun for lunch behind the classroom television,” the victim added.

Ji Soo also allegedly used a BB gun to shoot at other students on the bus to school.

The victim ended the post by writing, “I don’t want an apology or restitution. It’s already happened. I don’t want an apology for something irreversible. I don’t think it would be sincere either. There’s one thing I want. Kim Ji Soo. If you want to act, do it. But if you do, you need the title of school violence perpetrator before your name. The memories of so many people you’ve bullied, like me, will never be forgotten. Pretending to be nice and kind and a good person. I can’t bear seeing it. Only act onscreen.”

Following the victim’s post, two more people came forward with their stories about Ji Soo’s abusive behaviour. Two other netizens also accused Ji Soo of sexual assaults.

“Ji Soo skipped school a lot after he decided not to go to college in the latter half of 10th grade. He was a ‘womanizer’, and he even filmed himself having intercourse with a middle school student in a bathroom. He shared that video with his clique. He would know what I’m talking about if he sees this,” one netizen wrote.

Another netizen commented, “He even forced male students to do him a favor, ejaculating on the victim’s face. I have a recorded conversation with the victim about the incident as proof.”

All of this revelation caused Ji Soo’s management Keyeast to release a statement to promise to look into the matter. The management provided an email to receive reports regarding the matter too.

After being swept up in allegations of school violence and sexual assault, the actor issued a handwritten apology letter on Instagram.

The full letter is translated below: