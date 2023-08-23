RM 300 fines being sent directly home as part of Operation “Saman Tail.”

STARTING last night, the Traffic Surveillance and Enforcement Service (JSPT) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has been conducting speed-shooting or tail-strike operations all throughout the country.

The operation’s main conduct was to find motorists who had violated Section 79(2) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 by exceeding the posted speed limit.

As a result, those who violate traffic laws on Jalan Persekutuan and Raya Raya are to be fined and given a K170A notification that will be posted directly to their respective homes.

JSPT Bukit Aman Steering Lead, Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar, stated that a total of 8,718 vehicles, including 8,352 trains, motorcycles (44) and 322 trade/service vehicle markings, were subject to the K170A penalty on the first day of its implementation.

He declared that all scenarios and locations would regularly implement countermeasures for driving errors exceeding this speed restriction.

Furthermore, members of the JSPT will also employ speed-shooting cameras to capture any motorists who go over the posted speed limit.

According to Berita Harian, “Saman compound worth RM300 will be charged to those who are found to have committed the mistake.”

He further identified that driving at excessive speed was, and still is one of the major factors in road accidents in our nation.

“All users of the road are urged to always abide by the rules in place and make sure that all traffic laws are strictly followed” he stated.

Ultimately, Mohd Nasri aspires to raise public awareness of the value of maintaining one’s own and other’s safety with operation ‘Saman Tail’.