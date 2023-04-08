RM20 for 4 years? M’sian saves, to finally afford a holiday

WE are aware of how challenging it is to save money while inflation is on the rise. But what if a vacation seems like a distant fantasy?

This was the reality faced by a local housewife who had to pinch pennies to eventually afford a family vacation.

Moving on, a Facebook post was published in an effort to encourage people to always work for what they want, regardless of how little effort it takes.

The couple’s rules were straightforward; If they had a RM 20 note, they had to preserve it rather than spend it.

This simple action quickly became a habit, and before they knew it, their savings had grown to five figures!

Additionally, she reported that her first impression of this saving strategy was positive. Not at all difficult, she said. Basically, I tried to save money whenever I could.

This rule allowed her to carry enough physical ringgits while remaining committed to her savings goal, despite how simple it was to utilise online banking.

Despite having the funds set aside for the well-earned family trip, WeirdKaya reported that she didn’t want to stop saving as her RM 20 in savings had been quite fruitful and useful.

Do you approve of their hustle?