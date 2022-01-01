RM25m 4D Jackpot windfall on last draw of 2021

A TOTAL of RM25,241,146 was won by a single winner and RM680,914 won by other partial winners of Magnum’s 4D Jackpot on Dec 29, 2021.

A lucky man from Slim River, Perak found himself declared the winner of the life-changing RM25 million prize, after witnessing the Jackpot numbers he purchased being drawn via the Magnum Mobile App Live Draw last Wednesday.

The winning numbers – 6265 (First Prize) + 6325 (Second Prize) – were inspired by his NRIC number and a lucky number from a dream recently.

“It is unbelievable, he exclaimed. I could barely sleep the whole night after realising that I’m a multi-millionaire now,” he said.

When asked how he will be spending his prize money, the winner said that he will share the windfall with his family members, invest in his children’s education funds and allocate some amount to invest in properties.

He added: “I’m so happy to win the 4D Jackpot as I don’t have to worry about my children education expenses anymore. Thank you, Magnum!”