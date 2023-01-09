RM5000 to treat food poisoning from restaurant, ends with just RM100 cash voucher

WE certainly take cleaning to a whole new level now after the pandemic. Even though it has been almost two years since the pandemic ended, many eateries still struggle to maintain a high standard of cleanliness.

A Malaysian woman recently disclosed the detrimental effects after eating at her regular eatery in KL had on her health.

She claimed to have been diagnosed with food poisoning after being admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The woman then complained to the restaurant, but was shocked by how the eatery decided not to be accountable. This enraged her, and she took to social media to voice her frustration.

When the 26-year-old posted about her experience on RED. Numerous other netizens similarly expressed that they saw flies and other insects in the meal when eating at the establishment.

One internet user even related a story about how a rat accidentally fell from the ceiling while they were dining.

As reported by China Press, the victim mentioned that she went out to eat by herself at a restaurant in a shopping centre in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 14.

Unexpectedly, four hours later, she started to feel sick, and by midnight, she had begun to vomit and had diarrhoea.

She revealed that she was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment since she was vomiting every two hours and had a continuous high fever.

Furthermore, she was shocked to learn that she had food poisoning and had to stay in the hospital for three days, two nights while undergoing continuous drips.

She informed the restaurant right away, but the eatery claimed that standard operating protocols were followed during her meal’s preparation.

Additionally, they denied any liability because their report did not link her severe gastroenteritis to a specific meal.

But wait—the story doesn’t end there. The eatery later offered her a compensation of RM100 cash voucher, but her medical expenses amounted to a hefty RM5000!

Having food poisoning is one thing, but getting it from a restaurant you once loved and supported is a new type of heartbreak. How would you feel?