A PUNTER walked away with a nearly a million ringgit strike when he hit the jackpot at the Resorts World Genting SkyCasino on Nov 29.

The man was down to RM27.30 in credit on a “Wheel of Prosperity Dragon” slot machine when he pulled a bet of RM8.30.

To his amazement, he struck the jackpot to win RM972,723. A video capture of his win has gone viral on social media. He even shared a snapshot of the cheque he received from the casino.

Watch the video here:

https://youtu.be/nTF870WMWfA