Road in Serdang falls victim to landslide, cars damaged

FOLLOWING the heavy rain storm on the evening of Jan 25, road users and bystanders were witnesses to the horror of natural disaster when a section of a road in Selangor collapsed as the ground underneath gave way.

The incident occurred on Jalan LP1A/2 Lestari Perdana, a road opposite Jusco Equine Park in Serdang.

Though five vehicles were damaged, thankfully there were no victims.

Serdang fire and rescue department officer Saharudin Abdul Razak told Bernama that a report on the incident was received at about 6.38pm, and that there were no casualties.