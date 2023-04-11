Robber attempts to steal car along with six students in vehicle

ON Oct 31, police in Sabah apprehended a man who attempted to steal a car with six students inside.

According to Harian Metro, a suspect was apprehended in front of a convenience store in Kundasang’s Kampung Pinousuk after attempting to steal a silver Proton Persona car with six students inside.

As per report, Ranau District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin stated that the authorities had received a report about a man attempting to steal a car, noting that there were children in the vehicle.

The suspect was then apprehended at the scene in the evening by members of the Kundasang Police Station’s police patrol unit (MPV) with the assistance of the public.

“After the suspect was arrested, the police also received information about the video recording of the police apprehending the suspect, which had gone viral on social media.” According to Simiun’s assertion.

In this regard, the viral video showed the suspect being apprehended by both police and members of the general public.

According to reports, police are currently investigating under Section 379A of the Penal Code and Section 365 of the Penal Code.