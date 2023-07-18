Rodents spotted loitering at rubbish bin in a pretzel shop in Penang

THE only rat that one can look forward to is Disney’s beloved fictional rodent, Remy from Ratatouille.

Recently a user on Twitter, @khatulisteewa took to social media to share her experience where she witnessed around 10 rats loitering at the rubbish bin at a popular pretzel shop located in a shopping mall in Penang.

In the 22 second video, the rats were only seen around the rubbish area and not at the places where the food was prepared and stored. The stand appeared closed in the video, suggesting that the incident occurred outside business hours.