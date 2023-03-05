‘Rogue driver’ displays police authority card to intimidate driver in viral incident

AN errant driver was depicted displaying his police authority card in a recent viral video in an attempt to intimidate the driver recording him.

The victim, Izat Abd Wahab, shared a video of the incident on his Facebook page, which shown a Honda City car had tailgated his vehicle and had overtaken Izat’s vehicle at the Ayer Panas toll plaza on the DUKE highway

Izat said that was while he was driving at a speed of 110km/h on the right lane and other cars were lined up in front while the road bully had overtaken his vehicle and almost got into an accident as Izat was switching to the left lane.

In the video, the rogue driver had the little boy next to him lean over from his seat and display his police authorisation card in an attempt to scare Izat which further annoyed him.

“He asked his child to hold his wallet and show off his authority card. Showing off that he is a policeman it seems!

“Nicely showing off his police card to try and scare others into submission,” Izat said in his Facebook reel.

After overtaking Izat’s vehicle, the errrant driver was shown to make a hand gesture, telling Izat to pull over to the side of the road, to which Izat did not fall for it and kept driving.

“(He) even asked me to pull over and stop at the side of the road. What right does he have to do that? Just because he pulled out his police card, now the public has to follow his orders?” he added.

According to a statement by the Wangsa Maju District police chief, Supt Ashari Abu Samah, it is said that the Honda City driver came forward and told his version of events where he claimed that Izat blocked his pathway without putting his signal.

“Therefore, the subject had reacted by displaying his police authority card in order to get the complainant to stop,” Ashari said.

The rogue driver was found to be an auxiliary police officer at a bank.

The case was classified as a Refer To Magistrate (RKM) and the police will refer to the related auxiliary police agency for further action.