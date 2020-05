BADMINTON legend and national icon Datuk Lee Chong Wei walked down the memory lane on his wife’s birthday recently.

In heartwarming post on Instagram, Lee posted a photo of his family, and conveyed birthday wishes to his wife.

In his post, Lee spoke about his struggle to do well to prove his worth in the badminton league, with his eyes only on the prize and nothing else.

“However, all those mental preparation went down the drain when he saw a very pretty 14 year-old-girl, the way she walks ... so elegant, so pretty!” he wrote describing the first moment he met his wife.

He also mentioned how never had the nerve to approach her since she was always had her family around her.

Lee figured that the only way to get her attention was to win on court and impress her.

“Happy birthday to my dearest wife, my definition of perfection. I’m just so blessed to know you and to be with you ever since. To many birthdays to come. Thanks for everything,“ he ended the caption with a sweet message to his wife that tugs at the heartstrings.