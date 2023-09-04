Room with a ‘view’: Listing offers room with balcony for RM600 per month

LOOKING for your own place can be daunting for most of us as we want to find a place that can strike a balance between various factors such as rent affordability, comfort, amenities and so on. But in most cases, potential tenants can only have some of it and must prioritise what is most important when securing their place.

Recently, a room listing has left netizens baffled at a cramped-looking room offered for a whooping RM600 for its monthly rent, according to a Facebook post by China Press.

The room for rent is located in Shah Alam, just a stone’s throw away near MSU University and it comes with a “great view”, according to the listing, thanks to the bed placed right next to the balcony. The tenant can enjoy a view of the surrounding neighbourhood.

But fret not about the lack of space, tenants can always slide the balcony door if one feels claustrophobic or stuffy and enjoy the fresh air.

Another listing offered a grand total of RM700 per month for rent, and it is said to cover not only the rent but also internet, water and electricity bills.

The listing claimed that the room is fully furnished with an air-conditioner, a bed, a pillow, a study table, and a wardrobe, but in the picture provided, a fan is only seen hovering above the bed with the air-conditioner nowhere to be seen.

The listing added that the room’s door is equipped with a “smart lock”, claiming that the tenant need not worry about locking themselves out of their room.

Some amenities in the listing include a shared bathroom with a water heater, housekeeping for the common area of the apartment unit, swimming pool privileges, gym privileges, and a washing machine, just to name a few.

Netizens could not help but crack a joke or two about the room listed for rent but some called out the exorbitant pricing of the tiny space the listing called a room.

“Good Fengshui,“ a netizen said jokingly.

“Wow! If that is the case, my home can cut out at least 10 rooms,“ a netizen quipped.

“In this kind of weather, don’t the tenants feel very hot in there? Have some compassion! Why is it all about money now?” another netizen said, calling out the high rent being not in line with the size of the room.