Rotten tooth found stuck in Vadai from Bazaar Ramadan

RECENTLY, there has been a surge in reports of “mystery gifts” being found in Bazaar Ramadan food.

This particular incident was shared on TikTok by Nurul Ain, who claimed that her sister-in-law had bought some vadai from a Ramadan bazaar in Banting.

While eating one of the vadais, Nurul Ain’s brother thought it was strange that even after several chews, there was still a piece that was quite challenging to bite into.

He continued chewing, supposing it might just be a stray hard lentil piece, until he finally gave in to curiosity and pulled the hard piece out to take a closer look. The “hard piece of lentil” turned out to be a tooth, much to his horror!

According to Nurul Ain, her brother yelled “Ada Gigi Woy!” at the dinner table, causing the rest of the family to gather around and examine the ‘murder’ scene.

Initially, Nurul Ain didn’t believe her brother and even checked to ensure he hadn’t accidentally chewed his own tooth.

Her brother examined his teeth extensively, showing no discomfort or blood symptoms to ensure it wasn’t him.

Although the story upset online users, many netizens left humorous comments such as;

“Extra Protein” and “Double it and give it to the next person”.

Despite the outrage on the internet, Malaysian banter always finds ways to improve a bad situation.