When Piers Morgan was called out on Twitter, he claimed that he was facing racist bullying too.

Several personalities such as Piers Morgan claimed that the royal couple disrespected the royal family, which is laughable seeing that most of them do not respect the royal family either.

It didn’t take long for the British media and some of its celebrities to get defensive after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah.

Can all the Meghan/Harry fans currently abusing me with stuff like 'shut the f*ck up white man' please stop trying to silence my voice with racist bullying. Thanks.

However, one of the more questionable claims comes from none other than the royal biographer Anna Pasternak. Pasternak alleges that being white in the UK is a minority now.

“This is not necessarily just about color, it is about character and anyone like me who is White, privileged and well educated is not able to say anything without it being viewed as racist,“ royal biographer Anna Pasternak told the BBC.

“We are a White minority now a days and we are silenced from speaking our truth because then it’s immediately labelled as racist.”

Perhaps, Anna will realize that she’s indeed a racist if she decides to read back what she said.

And it really makes one wonder, what’s the racial demographic in the UK now?