Rude customer called out by airport staff for injuring colleague

A YOUNG WOMAN was called out by an airport staff after displaying rude and aggressive behaviour toward another employee at a luggage check in counter recently.

The incident took place at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) where the viral TikTok video posted by @yanaothmannn, showed the young female customer approaching the staff, slamming her documents at a check in luggage counter rudely.

In the clip, as the customer was approaching the check in staff, it seemed that she shattered a glass shield on the counter, injuring the employee behind it.

Another employee then swiftly leapt in to reprimand the customer, in her colleague’s defense, to point out the consequence of the customer’s extreme reaction.

“Do you see what you’ve done? Do you see? What are you trying to do? Do you see my staff is already bleeding?” the employee yelled.

The customer tried to defend her actions but the employee shuts her down by stating: “This is not our problem. This is your problem!”

The rude customer surrendered and walked away from the counter.

Netizens applauded the KLIA employee for calling such behaviour out and fiercely defending her colleague.

“Sometimes they have to teach those who overstep their limits,” a netizen commented.

“I would have done the same thing (as the employee) if I encountered such a customer,” a netizen added.

“I love the answer. This is your problem! Very good indeed,” another netizen quipped.