Russian denies faking Merdeka 118 climb

RUSSIAN rooftopper Angela Nikolau had denied claims of her latest endeavour, the Merdeka 118 tower, being digitally faked.

According to a report by The Vibes, the extreme climber who made headlines said that the video footage and photographs uploaded by her and her partner, Ivan Beerkus on their social media platforms should provide enough proof of their legitimacy in their latest climbing venture.

Angela added that with her vast experience in this sport, it would be strange for her to lie about her project and put her credibility on the line.

“I don’t know how to respond to assumptions that the videos posted are fake, because I think there is enough content showing they are true.

“I think it would take too much time and effort to fake such things! Also, as the first woman rooftopper, I have to keep up the high standard.

“And taking into account my previous experiences and NFTs (non-fungible tokens), it would be strange to post something fake,” she said.

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital identifiers recorded on blockchain technology for certifying authenticity and ownership.

Various reports broke after the daredevil duo’s photo of them on top of the second tallest building in the world appeared on Skyscrapercity.com and both of them confirmed their venture two days later on separate Instagram posts depicting them on the peak of the tower’s spire.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the climbing incident under the Penal Code after a report was lodged.

Police had investigated the authenticity of the viral videos as well, following the tower management’s claims of tight security making it very difficult for anyone to enter the premises, let alone climb it.

Nikolau added that she had not been questioned by the police yet but was silent regarding her current whereabouts, fearing repercussions.

The female rooftopper said to her Malaysian followers: “I loved Malaysia, it is an amazing country! Not sure if I’ll be welcomed there again though.”