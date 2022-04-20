Ryan Reynolds praise M’sian content creator for his impressive CGI skills

A SHORT video produced by a Malaysian content creator starring Ryan Reynolds has received a mention by the Hollywood star on Twitter.

Kelantan born special effects master, Mohamad Sofian Abdullah recently revealed that he has collaborated with Ryan Reynolds and Netflix for Ryan’s new film titled ‘The Adam Project’.

The 54-second video starring Reynolds is a special content Sofian made after a Zoom meeting with the star during the promotion of his Netflix movie The Adam Project.

“I think this sets an unfair standard for 4-minute junket interviews,” Reynolds wrote on Monday, retweeting Sofian’s original video.

This is not the first time he has collaborated with global stars. In the past, he has also collaborated with John Cena and Will Smith before.