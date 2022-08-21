S’pore PM: Mask-wearing to be required only on public transport and in healthcare facilities

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic stabilising in Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that wearing face masks will soon be required only on public transport and in healthcare settings, Malay Mail reports.

“Everywhere else, outdoors or indoors, masks will be optional,” he said during his annual National Day Rally.

Details, including when the new rules will take effect, will be announced by the Government task force on Covid-19.

Lee also noted that for schools in particular, masks should not be needed in classes.