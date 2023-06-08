S’porean almost loses fingers getting caught between MRT door

I believe that we have all experienced having irrational concerns, when the likelihood of anything horrible happening was lower than the likelihood that it will. This is precisely what occurred to Ms. Ng.

Some time ago, The Strait Times reported that a 48-year-old Singaporean woman recently experienced her worst nightmare when her fingers got jammed inside a train.

Apparently, Ms. Ng was standing near the train doors on August 4 when the incident occurred, and as the train approached Lavender MRT station, she nearly lost her footing.

It was reported that the victim immediately put her left hand on the train door to prevent herself from falling over at that point, but the train door had already opened having arrived at the station.

All of a sudden, she screamed in agony as her fingers were forced into the space between the train wall and the door.

She reflected that her injuries could have been far worse if the other passengers around her hadn’t reacted so quickly when they realised what had happened.

Fortunately for her, three or four passengers who witnessed the event, came to her aid immediately to assist her into pushing the train door.

She suffered fractures to her ring and pinkie fingers from the incident.

Ms. Ng reportedly spent more than SGD200, or roughly RM680, on subsequent medical care at the hospital emergency room, and would also be seeing an orthopaedic physician for further treatment.

What was your opinion of the incident? Have you had something similar happening to you?