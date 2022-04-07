S’porean driver caught on CCTV allegedly peeing by roadside in JB

A driver with a Singapore-registered BMW was captured on CCTV footage urinating into the drain beside some shoplots, in a video shared on Facebook by The Persatuan Bangsa Johor.

“Come here and make problems,“ they wrote, referring to the motorist’s actions. “Peeing on the side of the road. Is he watering the plants or staking out his territory?”

The incident allegedly occurred in Johor Bahru.

In the footage, the man can be seen stepping out of his parked car and exchanging glances with his passenger. Then, he proceeds to unzip his pants, and proceeds to urinate into the drain, appearing to laugh about it with his passenger, who had walked offscreen.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens were quick to condemn the motorist, with many labelling him a disgrace. They flocked to the comments section to criticize his heinous behaviour.

“Totally disgusting and disgraceful,“ said one Facebook user.

“Straight up left his brain in Singapore when he came here,“ added another.

Many mentioned that by behaving in this manner, he is simply adding to the terrible reputation of unattractive Singaporeans in Malaysia.

Watch the video here.

What do you think of the man’s actions?