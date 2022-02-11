S’porean family surprises helper with her first ever birthday cake

IN an emotional video that has gone viral online, a 39-year-old helper in Singapore was surprised with a birthday cake by the family she was working for.

According to the family, the Indonesian helper, named Ruenah, never got to celebrate her birthday in the past due to financial constraints.

In the video, two young girls could be seen walking into the house with a cake while singing: “Happy Birthday”. The surprise made Ruenah break down in tears as she fell to the floor.

One of the girls can be heard saying: “you’re not a baby anymore, why are you crying?”

The family also bought her McDonald's as a birthday treat.

It sure feels good to be appreciated by people around you!



