S’porean runner shares remainder of his drink with rival in front of him during SEA Games

AN ATHLETE displayed generosity beyond sportsmanship by sharing his drink with his opponent during the 10,000-meter (m) race at this year’s SEA Games in Cambodia.

During the 10,000m race, Indonesia’s Rikki Marthin Luther Simbolon missed grabbing his drink at the water point at lane four, while Singapore’s Soh Rui Yong managed to grab a cup, according to an Instagram reel shared by Channel News Asia.

In the reel, Rui Yong poured some of the water he managed to grab over his head to cool off and then handed the rest to Rikki, who was in front of him.

“Sporting, absolutely sporting. You cannot make that up. You cannot fake it either.

“He is a gentleman, this Soh Rui Yong. He’s just shared his water with Simbolon who tried to grab for water at that last water break.

“The sporting spirit is wonderful at these SEA Games,” the commentator remarked during the event.

Rui Yong came in second place, finishing at 31:10.70 while Rikki clinched the gold medal by finishing at 31:08.85 in the 10,000m race, according to a report by Channel News Asia.

Netizens applauded the Singaporean athlete’s kind gesture, handing the said drink to his rival in front of him.

“Thank you, Soh Rui Yong. You may have not won the gold medal, but you won the people’s hearts,” a netizen commented.

“This didn’t come across as a surprise. Rui Yong has always been a very sporting athlete. Finally, people have started to understand,” another netizen said.