Sabahan woman breaks royal protocol during selfie with Agong

MEETING the Malaysian monarchy is indeed a rare opportunity. It is only natural that as rakyat, we would be enthusiastic if we had the chance to meet the royal family.

However, there are certain rules and protocols that the public has to follow when interacting with the royal family.

A Sabahan woman’s photo-op or rather, video-op with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah during his Kembara Kenali Borneo tour has gained traction online.

The excited Sabahan woman decided to take a photo with His Majesty while His Majesty was seated next to Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

As she attempted to video her precious meeting with His Majesty, she very nearly placed her arm around His Majesty’s shoulder. But one of the royal bodyguards gently pulled her away and gave her a stern reminder to not hug him.

“Do not hug, do not hug. Please control yourself,” the bodyguard told the clearly awestruck lady.