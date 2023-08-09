Sabahan woman breaks royal protocol during selfie with Agong

MEETING the Malaysian monarchy is indeed a rare opportunity. It is only natural that as rakyat, we would be enthusiastic if we had the chance to meet the royal family.
However, there are certain rules and protocols that the public has to follow when interacting with the royal family.
A Sabahan woman’s photo-op or rather, video-op with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah during his Kembara Kenali Borneo tour has gained traction online.
The excited Sabahan woman decided to take a photo with His Majesty while His Majesty was seated next to Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.
As she attempted to video her precious meeting with His Majesty, she very nearly placed her arm around His Majesty’s shoulder. But one of the royal bodyguards gently pulled her away and gave her a stern reminder to not hug him.
“Do not hug, do not hug. Please control yourself,” the bodyguard told the clearly awestruck lady.
Fortunately, the King took her slip up well and laughed along with her. His cool and calm demeanour in meeting his subjects is definitely admirable.
The eager woman’s reaction tickled many netizens who pointed out that meeting the King and Queen is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Netizens also remarked on His Majesty’s reaction, showering praises on his friendly and calm mannerism.
The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour commenced on Sept 3 and will end on Sept 13. The tour covers a distance of 2,154 kilometres (km) along the Pan Borneo highway connecting Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei.
The programme was put together for the monarchy to get to know the people of Sabah and Sarawak and to experience their culture and customs.
The rest of the royal entourage in this tour also include their Majesties’ children, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shahm, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Althiyatullah, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Ilyana.