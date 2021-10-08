Sabrina Spellman will return in Riverdale season 6

It’s finally happening! Kiernan Shipka is set to reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Season 6 of Riverdale. Warner Bros. TV officially announced the news via a tweet featuring Shipka sitting in a Riverdale set chair with the name “Sabrina Spellman” shown on the back. Shipka also posted the same image on her Instagram with the caption, “Looks like someone is making the road trip from Greendale to Riverdale...See you in season 6.”

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa further confirmed the news on his own Instagram and posted a picture of him, Shipka and actress Madelaine Petsch together. Petsch plays the character Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale. “It took awhile, but it’s gonna be oh-so-worth it! The #Rivervale/#CAOS crossover of your dark dreams is finally HAPPENING! Also, love these two witchy women more than words can say!! Stay tuned for more deets...,” he wrote in the caption. “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,“ said Aguirre-Sacasa. “It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”