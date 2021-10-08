Sabrina Spellman will return in Riverdale season 6

It’s finally happening! Kiernan Shipka is set to reprise her role as Sabrina Spellman from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Season 6 of Riverdale.
Warner Bros. TV officially announced the news via a tweet featuring Shipka sitting in a Riverdale set chair with the name “Sabrina Spellman” shown on the back.
Shipka also posted the same image on her Instagram with the caption, “Looks like someone is making the road trip from Greendale to Riverdale...See you in season 6.”
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa further confirmed the news on his own Instagram and posted a picture of him, Shipka and actress Madelaine Petsch together. Petsch plays the character Cheryl Blossom in Riverdale.
“It took awhile, but it’s gonna be oh-so-worth it! The #Rivervale/#CAOS crossover of your dark dreams is finally HAPPENING! Also, love these two witchy women more than words can say!! Stay tuned for more deets...,” he wrote in the caption.
“We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event,“ said Aguirre-Sacasa.
“It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”
Sabrina will appear in the Riverdale fourth episode in Season 6 titled The Witching Hour(s).
According to Entertainment Weekly, the description of the episode reads: Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is performing a dangerous spell, one that may mean the difference between life and death for a beloved member of the Blossom family. Luckily, she’s getting a much needed assist from everybody’s favourite 20-something witch, the iconic Sabrina Spellman (Shipka), visiting from Greendale in this years-in-the-making crossover.
Riverdale Season 6 is set to premiere in the autumn and will kick off with five special episodes. The rest of the season will air at a later date.
Season 6 is said to be the show’s most dramatic instalment yet. “Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale season six,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Instagram.
“But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this.”
Fans of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina must be wondering how Sabrina comes back to Riverdale too after what happened in the season finale. Looks like fans of both shows will have to wait a little longer to find out together!