IF YOU’RE a woman under 155cm in height and residing in Sarawak, you’re in luck because a hot pot restaurant called Wo Men Zhe Yi Guo would give you a free meal worth RM30, according to SAYS.

“From now on, any guest who comes to our store will get free slices of pork in a 1m long tray if the table has a man shorter than 165cm or a woman shorter than 155cm - and is above the age of 18,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

This business strategy, however, is not going to benefit the vertically challenged indefinitely as one of the restaurant’s shareholders said the promotion is up for a limited time only. The shareholder further added this business strategy was initiated in light of the Covid-19 pandemic to boost sales.

And while this business strategy may be offensive to some, the restaurant’s customers have said that it is far from offensive, pointing out that similar promotions exist in China and Taiwan.