Scammers try to convince aunty into paying ransom for ‘kidnapped’ daughter

ONLINE fraud is nothing new, despite the fact that it has been on the rise ever since the Covid outbreak. Criminal organisations are currently planning “improved” and unusual methods to commit digital fraud.

Afiqah, a Malaysian woman, posted an incident on Twitter, sharing a couple of screenshots of whatsapp conversations between her mother and the fraudster in hopes to shed some light on a new scamming tactic.

As the con artists wasted no time in starting the conversation by intimidating the victim by sharing an image of two men holding an unnamed woman at knifepoint.

The con artists repeatedly called the victim to increase the victim’s worry, but Afiqah’s mother did not care to answer.

Afiqah was not with her mother when she received these texts, according to the World of Buzz. She was in Mecca performing the Hajj.

To further incite dread in their victim, the con artists also used the sound of a lady screaming in the background.

You’d think that by this point, con artists would have perfected their methods, yet these con artists proved that maybe even regular folks can outwit a con artist.

Putting jokes aside, it is pleasing that the con artist did not profit from them, but everyone else reading ought to maintain vigilance to avoid similar schemes.