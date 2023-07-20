Scared of being dumped? Boyfriend given RM 500 monthly from girlfriend’s RM 2000 paycheck

A woman recently revealed how difficult it was for her to give her boyfriend RM 500 each month out of concern that he could break up with her.

“I give my partner RM500 out of my monthly income of RM2,000, worried that he could leave me if I don’t do so. I spend RM500 a month on my car, RM200 a month on rent, and RM400 more a month on a personal loan that my boyfriend took out in my name”, she said.

She also added that she has to pay for their meals every time they dine out.

“I can only spare RM50 to give to my mother. Thank god, she’s aware of my financial predicament.

“My remaining income is used to pay for our meals as well as any additional costs associated with our dates, “ she complained in her post.

The post, which was originally published on TikTok and then re-posted on Twitter, has since received over a million views and a variety of feedback.

Due to his attitude, many online users agreed that he wasn’t her boyfriend and she was instead taking care of a child.

Another user too came up with the wonderful idea of trading her boyfriend’s money for the money she pays her parents as a way to test his loyalty to her.

It is absurd to see women go above and beyond in their need for love, yet the line between carelessness and idiocy is razor-thin. What say you?