School bullies motivate young man to study hard and secure spot in French university

WE must always remind ourselves that our self-worth and value are not tied to our family backgrounds or other material things in our life. We have so much more to offer than that.

A young man from a poor family proved nay-sayers wrong after being granted a scholarship to study in France.

Currently in his second year at Université Toulouse 3-Paul Sabatier, Jeffry Jais Jamaludin was determined to prove his bullies wrong.

According to a report by Harian Metro, he had a tough time in school as his peers always taunted him, bullying him for his parents’ professions as a cleaner and a lorry driver and claiming that he will never make it in life because of his family background.

However, those bullies would have to eat their words after Jeffry secured his spot when he was 15 years old at the Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) boarding school in Malacca and he pushed himself in school until he scored 9As for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

“Alhamdulillah with my 9As in SPM and getting a scholarship to study abroad, I managed to crush their mockery and taunts hurled at me back then,” the 21-year-old said.