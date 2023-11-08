School bullies motivate young man to study hard and secure spot in French university

WE must always remind ourselves that our self-worth and value are not tied to our family backgrounds or other material things in our life. We have so much more to offer than that.
A young man from a poor family proved nay-sayers wrong after being granted a scholarship to study in France.
Currently in his second year at Université Toulouse 3-Paul Sabatier, Jeffry Jais Jamaludin was determined to prove his bullies wrong.
According to a report by Harian Metro, he had a tough time in school as his peers always taunted him, bullying him for his parents’ professions as a cleaner and a lorry driver and claiming that he will never make it in life because of his family background.
However, those bullies would have to eat their words after Jeffry secured his spot when he was 15 years old at the Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) boarding school in Malacca and he pushed himself in school until he scored 9As for his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.
“Alhamdulillah with my 9As in SPM and getting a scholarship to study abroad, I managed to crush their mockery and taunts hurled at me back then,” the 21-year-old said.
But this was just the beginning of his long journey to graduation. Without wanting to burden his parents with any negative feelings, Jeffry usually vented his frustrations and sadness to his friends at university.
Moreover, studying abroad can be quite a costly affair, and given Jeffry’s family’s finances, he has tried to cut down on his expenses as much as possible by only using the scholarship funds.
“I do not want to trouble my parents, so I use the scholarship money given to cover my expenses. If my mother sends some money over, I will keep it and use it only when I need to.
“You can say that I rarely eat out. I only do so once a month since I cook eventhough it’s just fried rice, at least I can reduce my expenditure,” Jeffry added.
On the other hand, his mother, Aisah Iberahim, 49, said she and her husband, Jamaludin Kamis, 59, never forced their son to do anything he did not want to. She also realises that Jeffry does have his ups and downs studying in France despite not hearing any complaints from him.
“As a mother, I am very happy for his success eventhough I often worry about Jeffry’s expenses there. I cannot afford to send him a monthly allowance so if there is any extra money, then I send it to him.
“To me, when I get to send my children to school through my hard work, I am already very grateful and Jeffry is now studying abroad, thanks to his success from studying is the greatest blessing for the whole family,” Aisah said.