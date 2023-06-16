Schoolboys record as they assault a fellow student in the school bathroom

RECENTLY, a bunch of schoolboys were recently observed in a video recording a student getting beaten up as they alternately punched and kicked him.

Another student was seen purportedly recording the video of the boy getting bullied while the other students mock and tease him.

Two students can also be seen mercilessly kicking him in the face and body as the video continues.

Additionally, the victim can be visibly seen being thrown from one side of the school bathroom to the other.

The bullying did not stop there. Shortly after, the victim is shown being helplessly drenched with water from a bucket.

The video concludes with him retreating to a room corner and attempting to deflect the punches with his head, while his bullies continue their attacks. The video ends without any further context.

If you or someone you know is a victim of bullying, either verbally or physically, please seek help immediately.

There are several organisations in Malaysia who are able to assist:

• Protect and Save the Children (Mon-Fri, 9am – 5pm)

T: 016-2273065 / 016-7213065 E: protect@psthechildren.org.my

• Befrienders Malaysia (24 hours daily)

T: +60 3 7627 2929 E: sam@befrienders.org.my