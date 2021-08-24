Scientists capture first footage of giant tortoise committing murder

Most of us are familiar with Aesop’s fable about a tortoise beating the hare by going slow and steady in a race.

Not too long ago, a surprising video revealed the same methodical approach used by a real-life tortoise to kill a prey. Tortoises are generally known to be herbivorous so the murderous act on video was a shock even to scientists.

The video shot on July 30, 2020 showed an adult female Seychelles giant tortoise slowly approaching a lesser noddy tern chick with its mouth open, which is a typical aggressive gesture.

According to Vice, the chick had fallen from its arboreal nest in the treetops and was stranded on a log. Although it backed away to the edge of the log and defended itself from the tortoise with pecks, it was all a futile effort. The larger tortoise clamped its jaws down on the bird’s head, effectively killing it.

The tortoise then climbed off the log to retrieve the dead carcass and swallowed it whole. The whole morbid interaction took place in seven minutes.