When the pandemic lockdown was first imposed, a lot of us didn’t know then how serious or how long the lockdown was going to be. Some of us might even have left our belongings in the office in a hurry while preparing for the lockdown.

The lockdown in the UK happened very suddenly and it caught a lot of employees at a law firm off-guard.

Many of them had no time to clear their desks and forgot to bring their houseplants home. With many months under lockdown, they assumed that all of their plants are dead.

Fortunately, one of the security guard working in the building is a florist and the security team has worked together to care for each and every plant, as revealed by another fellow employee only known as wafflesrisa on Tumblr!