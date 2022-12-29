Selangor F&B workers must wear face mask from January 1

SELANGOR is enforcing a mask mandate on food and beverage handlers, including all workers at restaurants and eateries, from January 1.

Selayang Municipal Council (MPS), via a Facebook post has confirmed this.

MPS said the directive is being put in place to ensure cleanliness.

“Compound fines will be imposed on those who disregard this directive, which is also a requirement to obtain a business licence,” MPS said in the post.

The wearing of a face mask is still compulsory on public transportation like buses, trains, flights, taxis, e-hailing vehicles, as well as at hospitals and medical institutions.