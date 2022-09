A 67-year-old woman has died following an elephant attack in Tawau, Sabah, earlier today.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the victim was on a motorcycle with her husband when the elephant attacked at about 7.30am, The Star Online reports.

It is learnt that the victim’s husband was unhurt in the incident.

Jasmin added that the authorities were still trying to determine what triggered the attack.